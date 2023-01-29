Melbourne (AFP)

Serbian Novak Djokovic crowned the Australian Open, the first of the four major tennis tournaments, for the tenth time in history when he beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) Sunday in the final. in Millionron.

Djokovic achieved the 22nd Grand Slam title, equaling the record registered by Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who was stripped of the Australian championship title this year, and also regained the top spot in the world rankings from the other Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz, who is absent from the current edition due to injury.

It was Djokovic’s tenth win in 10 finals in Melbourne and 22nd in 33 Grand Slam finals.

On the other hand, Tsitsipas failed to win the first major title for the second time in his career, after the first when he lost to Djokovic in Roland Garros in 2021.

Djokovic collapsed in tears, embracing his mother in the stands, then in his chair on the field, affected by his suffering last year, when he was deported for refusing to receive a vaccine against the Corona virus.

Djokovic succeeded in breaking Tsitsipas’ serve in the fourth game and advanced 3-1, then 4-1, 5-2, before winning it 6-3 in 36 minutes.

Tsitsipas got a ball to break Djokovic’s serve for the first time, and settled the second set in his favor in the tenth game, but the Serb saved it and gained two more points, imposing a tie 5-5 and then 6-6, and thus resorting to a tiebreak that the Serb started strongly and advanced 4-1, before he finished. The Greek returns and equalizes 4-4, and he had the opportunity to advance, but he missed it, so Djokovic won three consecutive points and settled it in his favor 7-4, then the second set 7-6 in 70 minutes.

Tsitsipas had two chances to break Djokovic’s serve in the first half of the third set, so he missed the first and succeeded in the second, advancing 1-0.

But Djokovic responded directly in the second, realizing the tie, which continued until the twelfth period 6-6, so that the two players ruled again to a tiebreak, in which the last word was again for the Serbian, who advanced 5-0 before winning it 7-5, and ended the group in his favor 7 -6 in 70 minutes and thus the match.

