The Serbian equals the Australian Court, to date the most successful ever. She beats the Russian 6-3 7-6 6-3 then wears a shirt with 24 dedicated to Bryant

Federica Cocchi

This time there are no tears, there are no consoling hugs. This time Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev (6-3 7-6 6-3) at the US Open and can scream, exult, can celebrate an equaled record: 24 Slam titles, just like Margaret Court, the one who alone held the record of most Majors in tennis history. Twenty-four, a special number, to be celebrated with a special shirt, Kobe Bryant’s 24. Nole wears the “Mamba Forever” celebratory T-shirt, legend recognizes legend.

Now the absolute record is one step away and in Australia, where he has already won 10 times, the world number 1 will be able to try to become the greatest ever, with 25 titles. This time Nole doesn't let himself be attacked by Medvedev, on the contrary, he immediately imposes his law, making it clear to the Russian who prevented him from closing the Grand Slam two years ago, that this time he himself wouldn't have had a chance. In the first set he intimidated him, as only he can do, in the second the battle was ferocious, 64 minutes of tug-of-war and there the Serbian made his breakthrough by closing the tie break and putting a damper on the Muscovite's hopes of conquering the second Slam of his career.

THE DEPARTURE — In the first set Djokovic broke the serve from his rival at the first opportunity, went up 2-0 and maintained the lead without ever slowing down. He serves well, responds as only he can, varies a lot and confuses Medvedev who is unable to recover. The serve doesn’t help him and Djokovic takes advantage of every little glimmer of opportunity. In the 5th game Daniil wins an exchange of 36 shots and goes up 30-15 on the Serbian serve, but Nole does not lose concentration and with two serves and volleys goes up 40-30. He takes the lead, then the Serbian phenomenon seals the 4-1. At 5-2 the Russian, a hard court specialist who has already collected 38 victories on this surface this year, has to save a set point. Djokovic doesn’t take advantage of it but closes immediately afterwards by hitting the 1st set in 48 minutes 6-3.

Medvedev takes a moment to reflect in the locker room between sets. He returns to the court and despite a few too many errors which always forces him to take advantage, he remains master of his serve. In the seventh game the first break point of the second set for Djokovic. Daniil cancels it with a serve and a volley. When he has the 4-3 ball he puts the forehand into the net. At 40-40 another absurd exchange, 31 shots, the Russian wins and Nole lies down on the ground exhausted. In the end the Russian holds, 4-3, and immediately after has the first break point of the match. Djoker doesn't give in, Medvedev tries to catch him due to exhaustion but no one intends to give up. At 6-5 Nole risks making it reach 30-30, he gets away with a winning serve, but a second double fault grants the equalizer to Medvedev. A splendid backhand down the line earned the Russian a set point. He doesn't capitalize, and after yet another exchange of over 20 shots (23) Nole earns the tie break after 12 minutes. We start with Djokovic's backhand into the net and a minibreak lead for Medvedev who extends 3-1. The lead doesn't last long: Nole recovers and the score changes ends at 3-3. With crazy dampening and counter-damping, the Russian goes up 5-4, but it is Nole who goes to set point. Daniil sends a backhand into the net and Djokovic flies 2 sets to 0.

THE END — In the third set the balance is broken in the 4th game, with Djokovic’s break which seems to put the end to the match, the situation immediately returns to parity with Medvedev’s counterbreak. Nole does not retreat and in the 6th game he comes back ahead closing the 4-2 with a backhand winner down the line from him and immediately consolidates for the 5-2. Medvedev surrenders to history.