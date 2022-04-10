Novak Djokovic has suffered a lot from missing tournaments in recent months because he has not been vaccinated against the corona virus. The Serbian number 1 in the world was therefore not allowed to play at the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year, and only played in Dubai in the first three months.

“I hope I won’t be on six games in six months,” Djokovic said of his only three games so far this year, in February in Dubai. “The past three to four months have been really hard for me, mentally and emotionally. This is something I have never experienced.”

The Serb says he wants to use those experiences as fuel for the rest of the season. “Once I start playing games, I’ll have to deal with everything that’s probably lurking inside and maybe waiting to come out.”

The 34-year-old tennis player starts his clay-court season against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Monaco at the Monte Carlo tournament, which starts Monday. "I know I probably won't be at my best especially at the beginning of this week, so I'm testing my bike, so to speak, and trying to improve my game."

Djokovic lost his first place in the world ranking for a few weeks to the Russian Daniil Medvedev, but got it back in mid-March.

