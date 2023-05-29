A final tie break to add spice to a controlled match for large stretches. Novak Djokovic’s Roland Garros, the tournament that can deliver the Serbian Grand Slam number 23 with which he would beat Rafael Nadal, starts with a success against Aleksandar Kovacevic, American number 114 in the world: 6-3 6-2 7-6. A Nole debut: for the 13th consecutive year, Djokovic wins in three sets in the first match at Roland Garros. The last player capable of snatching a run from the Serbian on his Paris debut was the Kazakh Evgeny Korolev, in 2010.

THE MATCH

—

Djokovic needs an initial adjustment to better read and interpret an opponent he has never faced in his career. It doesn’t take much for Nole to take the steps and get into the rhythm: the break in the sixth game splits the first set and is enough to close the first set. The second is more like a training session than a match: not because there is no intensity, but because Djokovic’s search for different solutions and good sensations. The variations of pace and short balls increase, Kovacevic’s inspiration (good impact with the ball and backhand with a stylistically interesting hand) is not enough: double break and set easily brought home. The last partial is the one in which there is more game, which is not necessarily a bad thing for the number 3 in the world. The public want to fight and side with the American, which generates some nervousness in Nole. Kovacevic manages to break his opponent’s serve twice and force the tie break, in which Djokovic makes all the difference between the two felt. Now below with the next one: Nole in the second round will face Marton Fucsovics, who won in four sets against Hugo Grenier.