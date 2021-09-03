After the strange start that he had last Tuesday against the young Danish Rune, Novak Djokovic focused and with a more intense and concentrated version of himself, “not like two nights ago” as he himself recognized, passed over the 25-year-old Dutchman and 121st in the world Tallon Griekspoor: 6-2, 6-3 and 6-2 in 99 minutes. The Serbian, who has only lost one match of the 54 that he has played against opponents from outside the top-100 in Grand Slams (Istomin in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open) made one of those matches of his as neat as they were resounding and he will meet on Saturday with the first really serious opponent he had on his route, Kei Nishikori. The Japanese, who is struggling to return to his own devices, left his skin to knock down the American Mackenzie McDonald (7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 2-6 and 6-3 in 3: 57).

Djokovic, who has not lost so far before the third round of the tournament, was magnificent with his serve (13 aces, 80% of points with first and 54% with second), made 20 unforced errors and thus managed the game as he pleased against a fearful Griekspoor, who almost always played behind the baseline and only dared to pass it on a few occasions during his service turns. Everything was very easy for the Belgrade man, who was hardly confused, only to complain that some spectator He spoke in the middle of the points, just before his punches.

He is not always comfortable in New York, where the noise on the slopes is constant, the number one in the world, who confessed that he does not stay in Manhattan. “Let’s see if I can get my hands on the trophy, every day I try to be better. I think that achieving the Grand Slam title record here is something more mental than physical, because in that aspect I am very good. “ In the next match, against a fighting Nishikori but who will arrive somewhat tired, he will have the opportunity to prove it.

Results, table and schedules.