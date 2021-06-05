Paris (Reuters)

World number one Novak Djokovic booked his place in the second week of the French Open by crushing Lithuanian Ricardas Brankis 6-1 6-4 6-1 in the third round on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Serb entered the match after winning all three of his previous matches against Brankis, who had not won a set against Djokovic before, and produced a decisive performance to continue his path to his 19th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic broke his opponent’s serve 6 times in the match and did not have any chance of losing his serve, to qualify for the fourth round at Roland Garros for the 12th year in a row.

Djokovic, the 2016 title winner who hit 30 winners to 18 unforced errors, has yet to drop a set in three matches in the tournament and will face young Lorenzo Mosetti, who beat compatriot Marco Cecchinato 3-6 6-4 6-3 3-3 6 and 6-3.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin came from behind to win her place in the French Open round of 16, after defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.

Kenin, runner-up to last year’s champion Iga Chiantek, started the match with strength and advanced 3-0 before faltering after committing several unforced errors as Pegula tied 4-4. Pegola, who won one WTA title in 2019, showed great courage and broke her opponent for the third time to lead 5-4 before taking the first set in the next game.

But Kenin bounced back and lost one game in the second set, manipulating Pegula thanks to her fine strokes. The 2020 Australian Open champion carried the momentum into the final set, breaking Pegula twice in the first three games before taking her place in the tournament’s second week.