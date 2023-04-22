London (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic looked far from his best during his loss in the quarter-finals of the Srpska Open to Dusan Lajovic, but the Serb said he still hopes to reach his best clay court performance ahead of next month’s French Open.

Djokovic had only lost four games in his previous meetings with compatriot Lajovic, but the world number one squandered several chances to outpace his opponent on Friday, converting just one of 16 break points to lose 6-4 7-6(4).

The defeat meant Djokovic’s second early exit from a tournament in two weeks, after losing in the third round to Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

“Lajovic played well,” Djokovic told reporters after the defeat in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina. On the other hand, I played much worse than I would like.

I can’t win matches against opponents who are that tough on this type of surface by playing like this. I didn’t feel good on the court, my legs were slow and my movement was sluggish, I missed a lot of punches and I wasn’t completely focused. I played well at times, but I played significantly less than my performance.

With Rafael Nadal missing a string of claycourt tournaments due to injury, Djokovic will be looking to build momentum ahead of the French Open, where the Serb will target a 23rd Grand Slam title and unsettle the Spaniard.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season, begins on May 28.

“I hope to reach the best performance for Roland Garros,” said Djokovic, who also suffers from an elbow injury. I want to do my best there.

The conditions are completely different there compared to Monte Carlo and Banja Luka. There are still several weeks to practice and play. In previous seasons, I always had an unsatisfactory and slow start on clay, and then I played better in the final stages. I hope to repeat the same pattern this year.”