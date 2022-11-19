With the pass to his eighth final of the Masters Cup already in his pocket, Novak Djokovic says that against Taylor Fritz he had to play to “survive”, and that he did not feel particularly “reactive” or “comfortable”. The previous day, the 21-major champion had taken a tremendous beating to seal the plenary session in the group stage –3h 11m, the longest duel of this edition– and his expressiveness again shows symptoms of physical decline, although He has shot again ex officio to resolve against the American (7-6(5) and 7-6(6), after 1h 54m) and equal the final record of the German Boris Becker; ahead of them are only Roger Federer (10) and Ivan Lendl (9).

“It was not my best day in terms of tennis, but I held on,” he explained to the fans of the Pala Alpitour in Turin, witness this Saturday of a semifinal resolved to all or nothing of the tie-breaker, but always with the feeling that at the moment of truth, the Serb is going to end up imposing his law, as is the case. Even competing on the trantran, without the need for frivolity, the veteran (35 years old) ends up annulling Fritz’s attempt and the good run of the American in the tournament; There remain, however, the victory of the latter against Rafael Nadal and his iron will to consolidate himself among the strongest rackets on the circuit, now that the new winds are gathering strength and substantial turns are coming.

Faced with this inevitable reality, Djokovic rebels and reaffirms himself. With 48 games (41 wins and seven losses) and self-ruled out of some far-reaching events, the Serbian closes the course by establishing himself as one of the most outstanding and aspires this Sunday (7:00 p.m., Movistar) to become the oldest champion of the tournament. In the case of defeating the Nordic Casper Ruud – first Nordic finalist since Stefan Edberg (1990); 6-2 and 6-4 to Andrei Rublev – would surpass the record of Federer, winner in 2011 at the age of 30. The true goal of him, in any case, is superior. If he achieves his sixth laurel, he will equal the Swiss’s record and, incidentally, will take over the most important economic booty.

Undefeated so far, Djokovic can enter a check of 4.7 million dollars (almost 4.6 euros), a historical record for his sport. The prize would also bring him his fifth title this season, the same as Carlos Alcaraz, who he is aiming for decisively. The Balkan is currently 2,500 points behind the Spanish in the ranking, but he is between eyebrows to recover the throne, and another master bite would bring him closer to his purpose, since the first quarter of 2023 presents himself as an excellent opportunity to add and add. “I am very motivated and hungry. There’s only one game left, so I’ll give it my all”, anticipates the winner of 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

After the last notch, Djokovic failed in the 2016 (Andy Murray) and 2018 (Alexander Zverev) finals, so he will run out of ammunition at this Sunday’s meeting in order to reposition himself and reestablish his hierarchy on the swinging stage of in recent times, with six different registrations in the last seven years.

Against Fritz, whom he already dominates by a resounding 6-0 in particular, he knew how to manage each setback and escape the thorniest situation, when the American –champion this year in Indian Wells and quarterfinalist at Wimbledon– served to win the second set and balance; however, he missed a comfortable setback at half court and enabled the Serb to break, who did not forgive the tiebreaker. After reaching the summit in Shanghai and then at the O2 in London, the man from Belgrade also intends to distinguish himself in Turin, where only Ruud – Nadal’s number two threat – can stop him. In his sauce despite the fatigue accumulated in this sprint end, Nole continues to rise.

“MONEY? LET’S NOT FORGET WHERE I COME FROM; I KNOW WHAT IT IS TO HAVE ZERO…” AC | Turin Until now, the Australian Ashleigh Barty – retired in March, at the age of 25 – is the owner of the biggest prize in tennis, receiving 3.9 million euros in 2019 thanks to her success in the Masters Cup. Now she can unseat Nole, superior to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rublev and Dannil Medvedev in the group stage, and Fritz in the semifinal this Saturday. If he rounds out the layout, the Balkan will add to the sporting recognition the financial hit and will collect one more record. But how much does Djokovic think about that massive amount of dollars? “No, I think in euros and dinars [la moneda oficial de Serbia]”, he joked when questioned about the subject, then quoting an anecdote from his friend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan striker. “A while ago, when he was playing for the LA Galaxy, a reporter asked him why he turned down $100 million to go to another team, and he replied: ‘Money isn’t important, a lot of money is, and $100 million isn’t. are enough’. It was funny, but don’t get me wrong, I don’t think like that, huh? ”, Continued the tennis player, who just because of his merits on the courts has already exceeded the barrier of 160 million dollars (155 euros). See also Taxes The dead rise in the taxpayer's income listings in a confusing way - Underlying the system reform He’s the only one to get it. The next on the list is Rafael Nadal (126) and the third Federer (125); Serena Williams (92) is fourth and, at the same time, the first woman on that list. “The information is public and people can see how much we earn, but what is not written about in the media is about taxes and other expenses,” he wanted to specify; “I can’t sit here and say that money is an issue for me. I have been blessed and am very lucky. But this is the consequence of my success. Every euro I’ve earned has been through a lot of sweat and tears. I don’t take anything for granted because I know what it’s like to have zero [euros] in the table; war [durante los noventa], sanctions, a family of five… Let’s not forget where I come from and the time I grew up. I know the other side, which has helped me appreciate everything I win more.”

