The Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 dispute leaves us with a great winner in terms of ranking: Novak Djokovic. The Serbian remains at the top of the ranking for another week despite his early elimination and already has 317 weeks at the top.

Djokovic gives up 90 points compared to the previous week and appears this week in the standings with 11,873 points. The Serbian extends his advantage by more than 2,000 points with the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who remains second with 9,850 points despite not playing in Monte Carlo after testing positive for coronavirus. Spanish completes the podium Rafa Nadal, who appears with 9,490 points after falling in the quarterfinals from Monte Carlo, so Djokovic already leads him by about 2,400 points.

Along with Djokovic, another of the great winners of the ranking this week is the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who with his victory in Monte Carlo is consolidating in the Top-5 with 7,860 points and is already less than 1,000 points behind Dominic Thiem, fourth with 8,615.

The other great novelty of the ranking this week is starred by the Russian Andrey Rublev, who rises to the seventh position in the ranking with 5,955 points, surpassing Roger Federer, eighth with 5,875 points, although with a wide cushion with Diego Schwartzman (ninth with 3,720) and Matteo Berrettini (tenth with 3,453) that allows him to stay in the Top-10.

As for Spanish tennis players Roberto Bautista remains one more week at the gates of the Top-10 in eleventh position with 3,090 points. Pablo Carreño is also close, who this week falls one position to thirteenth place with 2,880 points, although only five of the Belgian David Goffin. One of the great joys stars her Alejandro Davidovich, who climbs 10 positions after reaching the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo and sneaks into the Top-50 for the first time in 48th place with 1,295. Roberto Carballés returns to the Top-100, who with his triumph in the Belgrade Challenger climbs 14 positions to 91st place with 866 points.

ATP Rankings as of April 19, 2021

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,873 points

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9,850

3. Rafa Nadal (ESP) 9,490

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8,615

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,860

6. Alexander Zverev (ALE) 6,125

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5,955

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,875

9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,720

10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3,453

—

11. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3.090

13. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2,880

46. ​​Albert Ramos (ESP) 1,405

48. Alejandro Davidovich (ESP) 1,295

61. Feliciano López (ESP) 1,062

69. Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 985

80. Pablo Andújar (ESP) 935

86. Jaume Munar (ESP) 904

91. Roberto Carballés (ESP) 866 (up 14)

100. Pedro Martínez (ESP) 803