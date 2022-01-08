Djokovic, for the lawyers “is entitled to vaccine exemption because he tested positive on December 16”

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers argued that the Serbian tennis player had right to exemption from the vaccination obligation to enter Australia as he had contracted Covid-19 last December. “The registration date of the first positive Covid test is December 16, 2021“, reads the documentation provided by the lawyers to the court that will decide next Monday whether to revoke the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa.

Positive Djokovic on December 16? “But on December 17 he was in public without a mask”

After Novak Djokovic’s lawyers said the Australian Open medical exemption for the world’s number one tennis player would be due to a December 16 Covid positive, it’s ‘yellow’ on some post on social media of December 17th, therefore, when the sample, positive, he should have been in solitary confinement.

In a post on the profile Instagram player’s officer is seen a photo, posted on December 17, in which he receives a plaque with a stamp dedicated to him (without even wearing a mask). “An honor to receive my Serbian stamp. Thanks to my generous country for this rare gift”, writes the tennis player commenting on the photo.

In a photo posted by a fan of hers instead we see the world’s number one pose in the midst of some young tennis players, even children, all without masks in an awards ceremony, with the caption “The Tennis Association from Serbia awarded the best young tennis players of Serbia, in the presence of the number 1 in the world”. The photo was posted on December 17 but it is unclear when the ceremony took place.

Australian Open, Djokovic asks to leave the hotel where he is under arrest

