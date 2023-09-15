Friday, September 15, 2023, 00:44



Yesterday, Novak Djokovic gave a shout-out to Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia, the big absentee from this Davis Cup in Valencia, and invited the Spanish fans to understand that each player has their circumstances. «In the future, Carlos will end up winning this tournament. Don’t be mad at Alcaraz for missing this tie. It’s not his fault. It’s the ITF’s fault that he’s not here. [Federación Internacional de Tenis]”said the Serbian, who appeared before the media before making his debut today in the match against Spain (3:00 p.m., Movistar Deportes). He will face Alejandro Davidovich from Malaga. David Ferrer’s team needs to beat Serbia to reach Sunday’s matchday with a chance to qualify for the final phase to be held in Malaga in November.

«There will be people disappointed because I have not come to play for Spain, people who do not understand that I am tired at 20 years old and someone who is 36 like me is here. It is important to understand each context, last year he won the title in New York and was here to play, don’t forget that, he came here with hardly any time to rest. I know that he loves to play for Spain and that he will do it many times. In my 20 years of career I didn’t go to play in all the qualifiers either and people’s response was not always positive. We spend the whole year traveling the world, competing in tournaments, pushing our bodies to the limit, at some point it is necessary to rest. And I say it, as a Serbian player it is advantageous for us not to have him in front of us, but I perfectly understand Carlos’ decision,” said the world number 1.

The one from Belgrade was also very satisfied with his season. «My priority was to win the top Grand Slam titles this season: I have won three and in the fourth I made the final. “It has been a perfect year for me, in addition to now competing for my country,” he declared. And he called for an “urgent change in format” of the Davis Cup. «I hope they consult the players for the change, because they never consult us. For the good of tennis and its history this competition must survive. But it needs changes,” he said.