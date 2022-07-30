Novak Djokovic does not give up and prepares for the US Open. After the triumph of Wimbledon, the former Serbian number 1 in the world could not enter the United States due to the rules that prevent entry to those who are not vaccinated against Covid, but for Nole – already protagonist at the beginning of the year of a tug-of-war with the Australian Government ended with his expulsion – the matter is not closed. “I just wanted to take a moment and tell all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all over the world these days. I didn’t expect that, and that’s why it looks so amazing. I just wanted to say thank you – he wrote on social media – I’m preparing as if I could compete, while waiting to know if there is room for me to travel to the United States. Fingers crossed! “.