Novak Djokovic does not give up and prepares for the US Open. After the triumph of Wimbledon, the former Serbian number 1 in the world could not enter the United States due to the rules that prevent entry to those who are not vaccinated against Covid, but for Nole – already protagonist at the beginning of the year of a tug-of-war with the Australian Government ended with his expulsion – the matter is not closed. “I just wanted to take a moment and tell all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all over the world these days. I didn’t expect that, and that’s why it looks so amazing. I just wanted to say thank you – he wrote on social media – I’m preparing as if I could compete, while waiting to know if there is room for me to travel to the United States. Fingers crossed! “.
The rules
According to the current US legislation Djokovic – no vax convinced and declared – would not have the green light to enter the United States after the last Grand Slam of the season is scheduled from 29 August to 11 September. Fans of him are mobilizing and writer Nebojsa Jovanovic, for example, has sent a letter to President Biden. The letter refers to clause 10294 which speaks of an exemption for non-vaccinated foreigners if their entry into the US is an event of national interest.
