Novak Djokovic steps stronger and stronger in the discussion about who is the best tennis player of all time. Although for some Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are still one step higher than him, the Serbian does not stop breaking records and accumulating achievements and trophies in a career that already has an assured place in the great history of this sport. This Thursday, the number one in the world got into the final of the Australian Open by beating the Russian Aslan karatsev and established himself as the great dominator of the first Grand Slam of the season. And on Sunday he will go for his 18th “big” title to get a little closer to the record of 20 that the Swiss and the Spanish share., the other members of that Big three legendary.

No one played more decisive matches or won more trophies in the “oceanic” tournament than Nole. Thanks to the 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2 victory in one hour and 53 minutes against Karatsev, 114th in the ranking and a great revelation of the contest, the 33-year-old Balkan will now play the final for the ninth time, two more that those who escort him in that statistic, Federer and the Australians John bromwich, Jack crawford Y Roy Emerson, who competed before the start of the Open Era.

Djokovic, in addition, leads the list of maximum champions, with eight consecrations and a record that increases his status as favorite for Sunday’s duel: whenever he reached the final, he lifted the title. He did it in 2008, when he celebrated his first Grand Slam, then consecutively between 2011 and 2013, and also in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020.

“Knowing that I have not lost any semifinals or final here helps a lot to my confidence and to feel a little more comfortable when it comes to jumping onto the pitch. I don’t know if this affects my rivals mentally, but for me, those precedents have a positive effect. Although obviously they will not be determining factors in the game, “commented the number one.

And when he had to find an explanation for his great performance on the Melbourne courts, he simply commented: “I usually arrive fresh, motivated and inspired to be able to play my best tennis. Also the surface, the conditions, the night games … everything. this greatly benefits my style of play. The more I earn, the better I feel coming back each year. The love story seems to continue a little longer“.

2021, however, was a special year for all the players, who had to serve a two-week quarantine after arriving in Australia due to the coronavirus protocol and that prevented them from preparing in the same way and with the same intensity as always. Djokovic felt it and in his third round match against Taylor fritz began to struggle with a discomfort in the abdominal area that also complicated Milos raonic and Alexander Zverev. But in front of Karatsev, he felt no pain and that surprised him.

“After the game against Fritz, I did not want to think about the chances of reaching the final. I was not optimistic about how I felt physically. I decided to go game by game and thanks to my physiotherapist and the medical team here I was able to progress,” he said. the Serbian.

“I was surprised to play without pain,” said Djokovic, who was suffering from abdominal pain. Photo EFE / EPA / DAVE HUNT

“Against Karatsev I definitely played the best match of the tournament. I am very happy to have recovered at the right time and to have reached my peak of performance just before the final. Now it is a matter of continuing to improve and accumulate all the energy possible for the match. most important of the tournament, “he added.

The two days off before the final will serve Nole very well. Especially because on Sunday he will collide with the winner of the duel that will be played this Friday – not before 5.30 in Argentina – the Russian Daniil Medvedev, fourth seed, and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth, two young and talented players who will fight him.

“Both Daniil and Stefanos are living great moments. Medvedev is playing at a very high level and is coming off a winning streak. It is ‘the rival’ to beat here. On the other hand, Tsitsipas played at a stratospheric level against Nadal, trailing him two sets down in a Grand Slam, something that is very difficult to do. Whoever reaches the final will give everything to add his first Grand Slam, so I will have to be prepared “, analyzed Djokovic.

Djokovic celebrates with the Melbourne crowd, where he won all eight finals he played. Photo REUTERS / Loren Elliott

The Serbian has already set a new record in Melbourne, albeit with a little help. Because Nadal’s fall in the quarterfinals against Tsitsipas guaranteed him that they will continue to occupy the first step of the world ranking until March 8, at least. Thus, he will reach 311 total weeks as number one and will surpass Federer’s mark of 310, which so far is the best in history.

When I hit the field on Sunday, will also equal Nadal as the second player with the most Grand Slam finals disputed, 28, three less than those accumulated by Roger. And if he wins the title, he will lift his 18th Grand Slam and will be only two to catch up with the Swiss and the Spanish.

Thirsty for glory, he is not satisfied. And this Sunday he will go to the final of the tournament in which there is and was no one more winner than him.

Look also

