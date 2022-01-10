Australian justice began this Monday (local time) to analyze whether or not to deport the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who has been isolated since Thursday in a hotel in the city of Melbourne after the authorities of the oceanic country revoked his visa for not being vaccinated.

The one-day hearing at the Melbourne Federal Circuit Court, which was scheduled to take place from 10 am (23.00 GMT on Sunday), began more than 30 minutes late and with technical problems in the broadcast “online “.

The day before, Judge Anthony Kelly rejected a request from the Australian Government to delay the hearing until Wednesday.

The first shift of the morning corresponds to the Serbian tennis player’s lawyers, who have two hours to present their arguments against Australia’s decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa upon arrival in the country last Wednesday.

According to documents filed in court over the weekend, the world’s number one legal team argues that the 34-year-old Serbian received an assessment from Australia’s Department of the Interior via email saying that he met the requirements to enter the country without quarantine.

Also that Djokovic tested positive for covid on December 16 and that two weeks later he was recovered so that on January 1 he had been given permission to enter Australia without being vaccinated.

Lawyers for the Australian Government maintain, for their part, that Djokovic, known for opposing mandatory immunization against covid-19, did not receive guarantees that his exemption would be accepted to enter the country without being vaccinated.

The world’s number one tennis player landed at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday night to participate in the Australian Open, which will be held between January 17 and 30.

Djokovic wants to clarify his situation so that he is considered in the draw for the Australian tennis open, which if he won, would become his tenth title of that tournament and his twenty-first Grand Slam.

The Australian Government, which has the possibility of using powers to deport the Serbian tennis player, requires travelers to have the complete schedule of the covid-19 vaccine or a valid medical exemption to enter the country.

EFE