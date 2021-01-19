Novak Djokovic has already defined what his calendar will be like for the 2021 season, a campaign in which the Serbian will try to get closer to the 20 Grand Slam titles of Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer and in which he could also become the tennis player with the most weeks at the world top of tennis.

Djokovic, who is in his quarantine prior to the Australian Open with Nadal and Thiem, will make his debut in official competition in 2021 at the ATP Cup (February 1-5), where he will try to revalidate the title achieved in 2020 with Serbia, before facing the Australian Open (February 8-21), where he also defends the title and where he will seek to lift the trophy for the ninth time in Melbourne.

After Australia, Djokovic plans to take a break before compete in Dubai (March 15) and Miami Masters 1,000 (March 22) and then start the clay court season, where the Masters 1,000 of Monte Carlo (April 12), the Mutua Madrid Open (May 3), the Masters 1,000 of Rome (May 10), where he defends the title, and Roland Garros (May 24).

Djokovic will face another of his great challenges in the summer with the dispute of Wimbledon (June 28) and Tokyo Olympics (July 26), where he will look for the long-awaited Olympic medal before facing the American tour with the Cincinnati Masters 1,000 and the US Open. In the final stretch of the year Djokovic will play the Shanghai 1,000 Masters (October 11) and Vienna Tournament (October 25) before competing in the ATP Finals in Turin (November 15) and the Davis Cup Finals (November 22).