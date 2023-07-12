Djokovic defeats Rublev and advances to the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Djokovic, at Wimbledon 2023.
The Serb continues to confirm that he is the candidate for the title.
Novak Djokovic defeated Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to secure his place in the 2023 Wimbledon semifinals.
Djokovic on course for another Wimbledon title
Djokovic, who is looking for his eighth title at the All England Club and the 24th Grand Slam of his career, won in two hours and 48 minutes 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 and 6-3 and will face the Italian Jannik Sinner for a place in the final.
