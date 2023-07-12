Wednesday, July 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Djokovic defeats Rublev and advances to the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Djokovic defeats Rublev and advances to the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023

Close


Close

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Djokovic, at Wimbledon 2023.

Djokovic, at Wimbledon 2023.

The Serb continues to confirm that he is the candidate for the title.

Novak Djokovic defeated Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to secure his place in the 2023 Wimbledon semifinals.

Djokovic on course for another Wimbledon title

Djokovic, who is looking for his eighth title at the All England Club and the 24th Grand Slam of his career, won in two hours and 48 minutes 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 and 6-3 and will face the Italian Jannik Sinner for a place in the final.

ADVANCE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Djokovic #defeats #Rublev #advances #semifinals #Wimbledon

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Para sports | Heikkinen competed for the World Championship bronze in para-athletics – Lounela narrowly missed out on the medals

Para sports | Heikkinen competed for the World Championship bronze in para-athletics - Lounela narrowly missed out on the medals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result