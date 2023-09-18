Monday, September 18, 2023, 00:49



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

After leaving his decision up in the air a few days ago when he was asked about the subject, yesterday Novak Djokovic himself confirmed his absence from this season’s Asian tour through his social networks. The Serbian will not travel to China and will rest to face the last tournaments of the season. He made it clear that his two priority objectives for the remainder of the season are the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup.

«Shanghai has always been one of my favorite tournaments of the season. I hope to be able to return to China in the future,” explained Djokovic to justify his absence in a tournament that he has won four times (2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018). The one from Belgrade, who has just won consecutively Cincinnati and the US Open, traveled tirelessly to Valencia to help Serbia qualify for the Davis Finals.

His resignation from the Asian tour raises the chances that Carlos Alcaraz will finish the season as number one in the ATP. The Murcian, who is 2,560 points behind the Serbian, will play the ATP 500 in Beijing and the Masters 1000 in Shanghai.