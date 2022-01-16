“I respect the court’s decision and will cooperate with the relevant authorities regarding my exit from the country,” the 34-year-old said in a statement on the eve of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament.

Hours earlier, the Australian Federal Court had rejected Djokovic’s appeal against the government’s decision to cancel his entry visa to Australia and expel him from it, which was ordered by the government, considering that the Serb, who had not received the anti-Coronavirus vaccine, “constitutes a health risk” and that it “could encourage anti-vaccination sentiment.”

Djokovic, who was allowed to leave the detention center to which he was transferred on Saturday, watched the session online from his lawyers’ offices in Melbourne.

“I will now take some time to rest and recover,” Djokovic added, the nine-time Australian champion.

In a battle that lasted 11 days and attracted global attention, due to his failure to vaccinate against Covid-19 and his behavior in the process of entering Australia, Djokovic’s visa was canceled at Melbourne Airport, and then he recovered it after a procedural issue before it was canceled again by the Minister of Immigration.

He spent his first nights in a notorious Melbourne detention center, practiced on the championship courts for several days after getting his visa back, and then returned to custody.

“I am uncomfortable because the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope now to be able to focus on the game and the tournament that I love,” the 20-times major champion added.