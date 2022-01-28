He has about 18 brand-name watches and eight high-end cars in his garage, so he doesn’t need to advertise himself through his patients, who are many and tremendously famous. He prefers not to name names, but it is known, because they have made it public, that Iván Malagón is the dentist to whom Cristiano Ronaldo owes his well-cared teeth, as well as a large part of the mattress and merengue templates, several dozen actors (among them, Adriana Ugarte and Kira Miró), the motorcyclist Jorge Lorenzo, some members of the Royal Family, politicians… And even the ants from ‘El Hormiguero’. Now this architect of smiles, son of a police inspector from Albacete, has also become a jeweler, turning into reality the saying that everything he touches turns into gold.

‘Noprisonr’ (read ‘noprisoner’). This is the name of the brand that Dr. Malagón has just launched on the market to vindicate men’s jewelry. It means ‘Not prisoner’. “Because I don’t feel like a prisoner of what they can say,” he points out. They are custom pieces. The most striking, a ‘handcuff’ bracelet, in the form of a handcuff or shackle, which has come to excite the imagination of certain ‘bondage’ fans… «That was not my intention, but the truth is that some are commissioning with a certain lust”, he jokes.

And it is that besides being a dentist, Malagón is an industrial designer. He has designed the house where he lives with his wife and three daughters, and has invented furniture that has later been mass-produced by some Italian firms. If we add to this the fact that he has also created a brand of exclusive tailored suits, and that in addition to attending his clinic in Madrid and preparing to open another in Marbella, he is used to traveling the world giving lectures to multinationals and scientific societies on his protocols, it is easy to conclude that this man from Madrid who is about to turn 44 is an alien, a superhero or a rare being whose days have 48 hours…

“None of that,” he clarifies. My secret is that I am very organized. I have a formula that I already explained in my book ‘You are a crack’. This is the ‘6×4’ and consists of dividing the day into four parts. I sleep six hours and I have educated my body for it. Another six are dedicated to my concerns: I meditate, design, draw… Six are for consultation. And the rest, for my family and friends.

“The secretary of a big shot from Podemos called me to treat him and I was delighted,” says this son of a police inspector



This fibrous James Bond-style dentist, who drives an Aston Martin and a Brabus and acts as a model for his own designs, did not come into the world in a Renaissance palace but in a “normal, humble” family of three brothers, a father inspector of policeman and housewife mother. “My parents are my absolute references, I don’t know anyone more generous than them.”

As a child, the “super restless” Malagón always preferred the company of older people, “because I felt that they contributed more to me than those of my age”, so among his friends there were also retirees who went to the philately and numismatic store that he had in front of his house. But the one who really marked him was his grandfather. «He was blind, he had diabetes and they ended up amputating both his legs. I was his first grandchild and we were very close. He always said that when I grew up I was going to be a great doctor, and he put the little seed there.

Today this dentist is attended by leaders of different ideologies. “It caught my attention,” he says, “because I started dealing with right-wing politicians and, just before the pandemic, the secretary of a big shot from Podemos called me to ask if I could help him. And, of course, delighted.” It is clear that the ‘podemita’ in question was not Pablo Iglesias… «No –laughs Malagón–. Hopefully, because politicians like him should take into account that his smile is not consistent with the position they hold. The smile is the best cover letter.

Not only in politics, but also in sports there are examples of unattractive smiles. “Djokovic smiles little and badly – this expert agrees -. These elite athletes, as they have enormous muscular tension, clench their teeth too much. This boy has very compressed arches and that causes an aged profile and lower third. At the opposite extreme, Malagón places celebrities such as Ricky Martin or Hailey Baldwin, the new wife of Justin Bieber, 25 years old. “He has a super cool smile.” And by super cool, this dentist means “harmonious and personal, that differentiates you.” That is why he has only treated one of his daughters. «The other two have not needed it at the moment and I am little interventionist».