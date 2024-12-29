The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic fired this Sunday against the functioning of the anti-doping system and its “inconsistency.” ‘Nole’ made these statements the day before his debut in the Brisbane tournament, with which he will start his 2025 season. The Balkan alluded to the positive tests of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek: “It is not a good image for our sport , you never want to see something like that. I think that in the last 20 years that I have been on the professional circuit we have been one of the cleanest sports.”

In this sense, the Balkan emphasized that he questions the “functioning” of the system and the fact that “some players are not treated in the same way as others”: “The problem is inconsistency and transparency.” In parallel, he denounced that they have been kept “in the dark” with the case of Sinner, whose positive result was known five months after being detected.

He did want to clarify that he does not question whether the Italian “took the prohibited substance intentionally or not”: “I have known Jannik since he was very young and it doesn’t bother me that he would do something like that. “I am very frustrated to see that we have been left in the dark for five months.”

For this reason, Djokovic finds it strange that the ATP “has not spoken in depth about the case and why the issue was kept out of the public sphere.”