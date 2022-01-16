Novak Djokovic “has every right to decide whether to get vaccinated or not but to consider him a martyr or a symbol is surreal”. So in a post on Twitter Alessandro Cattelan after the latest developments of the case, with the 34-year-old tennis player who will be expelled from Australia. “Rosa Parks got off the bus, she didn’t hide under the seat to cheat the driver,” concluded the conductor.

