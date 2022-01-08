Tennis Australia allegedly provided unvaccinated players with information valid only for Australian citizens. TA’s # 1: “They blame us but we did a great job”

The Melbourne mess, with Djokovic locked up in a refugee hotel and waiting to know if he will be repatriated due to his invalid visa, has exploded in the hands of Tennis Australia, the federation that allegedly misinformed admission rules for unvaccinated players. Through a document obtained by News Corp and published in several Australian newspapers, such as the Herald Sun or Adelaide Now, it was revealed that only at the beginning of December Tennis Australia would send an email to the players with the guidelines to give a small chance for the unvaccinated to participate in the Australian Open 2022 (asking, firstly, an international medical exemption and, secondly, a second exemption from an independent panel).

All with a precise clause: if the player in question had been able to prove that he was infected by Covid in the last six months, he would have obtained a valid reason to ask for the exemption. But the document is dated December 7, 2021, and included a link for players to submit their questions by 10am, at a time when the federal government had already warned the tournament organization that past infection wasn’t enough. to guarantee entry into the country as unvaccinated except for Australian citizens. In short, an incorrect communication.

Tiley reappears – During the night, for the first time since the Djokovic case broke, the number 1 of tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, made himself heard: “Unfortunately in the last two days there has been a case involving two players , Djokovic in particular – he said in a video -. We understand the current situation and we are working closely with Novak and his team, as well as with other people who are in this situation and we will do everything possible to make sure the situation is resolved. as soon as possible. Everyone points the finger at us, but I can assure you that we have done an incredible job. “

