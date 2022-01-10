The judge agrees with Djokovic!

It’s official! Novak Djokovic wins his case against the Australian government after the withdrawal of his visa upon arrival in Melbourne to play the Australian Open.

Judge Anthony Kelly has annulled the Australian Government’s decision to cancel the Serbian tennis player’s visa and that the Serbian will be able to leave the hotel where he was being held in 30 minutes. In addition, legal costs must be borne by the Australian Government.

However, Djokovic’s lawyer, Christopher Tran assures that this is not over, since the Foreign Minister could expel Djokovic from Australia in a personal capacity.