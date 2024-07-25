Paris (dpa)

Serbian Novak Djokovic described British tennis player Andy Murray as a “legend” of tennis, but stressed that he is not currently thinking about retirement as he prepares to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Murray is set to bid farewell to the sport at Roland Garros after confirming earlier this week that he will retire after the Olympics, the PA news agency reported. Murray has won two of his three Grand Slam titles, beating Djokovic in the 2012 US Open final and Wimbledon in 2013.

Speaking at a Serbian team press conference ahead of the Olympics, Djokovic said: “I heard the news about Andy and I hope he has the best possible farewell, his last official match at the Olympics, for himself and his country.”

“He is a legend in our sport and was an important player for tennis at the global level,” he added.

“The same applies to Nadal, and even more so, all the results and achievements he has achieved have been specifically in this city, at Roland Garros,” he said.

“Nadal has not said when his last tournament will be, so we hope he continues for the good of the sport,” he added.

Although he sees his rivals approaching the end of their careers, Djokovic revealed that he is not currently thinking about retiring in the near future.

“I’m not thinking about retiring now, to be honest, although I know there are many people who would very much welcome my retirement,” he said.