It ended as it was logical to end, with Novak Djokovic who rises to the Master’s chair for the seventh time in his career and with student Jannik Sinner unable to overcome him, as he did in the ATP Finals round. However, this was the final, the Maturity test, and the Serbian presented himself as fierce and determined as the previous day, when he had inflicted a severe lesson on Carlos Alcaraz. Before the tournament it was said: all in all it’s good that they are in the same group, so if anything they will meet again in the final. So it was, and once again the player who lost the first match won the second, the most important one. Sinner still comes out with his head held highhe played the first four games perfectly and today against the world number 1 he just lacked a little experience.

We begin and for the entire first set the blue is unable to respond to Novak’s serve, never so deadly: he serves eighty percent of balls and between aces and winning serves he doesn’t give Jannik any chance. LThe blue suffers a break to make it 3-1 and the fact that he isn’t very focused is demonstrated by the lack of a call from the falcon which would have given him a point back. He finishes 6-3 in 38 minutes with clear domination by the world number 1, perfect not only with the backhand with which he commands the exchange but also in closing several forehand points.

At the beginning of the second set Sinner has another bad miss pass, he immediately loses serve to zero and the Pala Alpitour audience, who came to support him with enormous enthusiasm, understands that recovering will be almost impossible, because Djokovic scores something like 14 points and continues to do nothing wrong. It’s at 3-2 that the Serbian begins to get a little worse, he concedes the first break points but cancels them both with winning serves. The match becomes more balanced, and if we were at the beginning there would still be time and hope, but Jannik’s delay is too great and Novak, with so much experience and attention, brings home his turns of service and the match. Another record for him, seven titles at the ATP Finals, beating Roger Federer. And a year in which he only lost 6 games. «One of the best seasons of my career – he says at the end – Jannik played excellent tennis all week, he and Alcaraz are very strong and they forced me to improve, to look for the victory myself». Then another greeting to his children: since they joined him in Turin, Novak has been even more motivated and has raised his level.

Jannik smiles at the awards ceremony and congratulates his opponent: «You are an inspiration for us players». And he thanks his team: «We have worked a lot in the last two months and this week we have seen that we can still improve a lot. At the beginning of the year I was one player and now I’m another».

Now we’re off to the Davis Cup finals in Malaga, Sinner and Djokovic could meet again, if Italy overcomes the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and Serbia gets the better of Great Britain. «Let’s try to do well there too» Jannik promises the Azzurri fans.