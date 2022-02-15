A month after everything that happened in Australia, Novak Djokovic has decided to talk about it with the media for the first time. The Serbian, who until now had kept to one side of the media spotlight, has spoken at length with the BBC about his position regarding vaccines and about what he experienced in Australia, when he was deported after entering the country without being vaccinated. In the advance issued by the British medium, these are the most outstanding phrases of him.

The first thing that Djokovic wanted to make clear is that no, he has not changed his thinking and will continue without getting vaccinated, whatever the cost, even if it involves events like Roland Garros or Wimbledon. “I could give up tournaments that force me to change my position on the vaccine, it is the price I am willing to pay”, said the still number one in the world, aware that this could have problems in many more events. However, Djokovic hopes that the requirements will change in various tournaments and that he can “Keep playing for many more years.”

When asked if he was willing to let Rafa Nadal escape, who after his victory in Australia now has 21 Grand Slams, more than anyone in history and one more than Djokovic, the Serbian has stated that yes I would be willing to give up the opportunity to become the most successful player of all time. “The principles of my decision are based on the fact that my body is more important than any title. I try to be in tune with my body as much as I can”, is the reason he has given.

Djokovic, while under arrest in Australia.

Diego Fedele (Getty Images)



Regarding his position on the vaccine, ‘Nole’ has surprised with his statement. “I have never been against vaccination, as a child I received several vaccinations. But I have always defended the freedom to decide what you put in your body”, said the Serbian, who has considered himself “a great student of well-being, health, nutrition”. Despite his current position, Djokovic maintains that he “keeps an open mind” about getting vaccinated in the future “because we are all trying to find the best solution to end COVID.” And he repeats once again: “I have never been against vaccination.”

The Serbian also spoke about what he experienced those days when he was under arrest in Australia. “I was sad and disappointed with how it all ended in Melbourne, it wasn’t easy.”said Djokovic, who clarified that the errors in his visa paperwork “were not made on purpose.” “What people don’t know is that I wasn’t deported for not being vaccinated or for breaking the rules, All of this was approved by the Ministry of Immigration and a court,” declares Djokovic, who continues. “The reason I was deported is because the Ministry of Immigration canceled my visa. based on the fact that it could create an anti-vaccine sentiment in the country or in the city, with which I do not agree at all,” Djokovic ended by saying on the day that he has decided to break his silence and explain his position.