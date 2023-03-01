Dubai (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic said his return to the top of the world tennis rankings seemed like a major achievement after a turbulent year in which he was forced to miss several tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams, but the Serb expects a long battle for the top spot in 2023.

Djokovic missed the Australian Open in 2022, and the authorities deported him from the country, due to his failure to be vaccinated against “Covid-19”, before he returned this year, to win his tenth title in Melbourne Park and the 22nd Grand Slam, and regain the top of the world rankings.

He was forced to miss last year’s tournaments in the United States, including the US Open, as he was unable to enter the country due to his refusal to be vaccinated against Corona.

“I think this is the lowest number of points I can get at the top of the world rankings,” Djokovic told reporters after his victory over Tomas Machak in Dubai. The past, but also because of other players, some players have missed major tournaments with injuries, and some of them don’t have the greatest consistency.

He added: I think that makes the achievement even greater, at least in my team and in my eyes, I feel very proud, I work hard like everyone else, I am really committed to this sport and I try.

Djokovic has now entered his 378th week as the world number one, overtaking Steffi Graf’s record for the number of weeks at the top of the sport, but said younger players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas will eventually catch up.

Djokovic said: These players play at a high level constantly, they participate in a lot of tournaments, I don’t play as much, I don’t plan to play for as many weeks as they do, and in the end they top the rankings, then I take it back again, then they take it again, we go around in circles.