The discomfort in the abdominal area that has bothered Novak Djokovic for several games. The pain in the back that complicated Rafael Nadal in his first presentations and that limited Grigor Dimitrov in his defeat in the quarterfinals against Aslan karatsev. The abdominal injury that forced Matteo berretini to get off the tournament before their round of 16 duel against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Withdrawals from Pablo Carreño Busta or Casper rudd… Physical problems are rife at the Australian Open 2021 and for the Serbian, world number one, the cause of so many complications is clear.

After securing a place in the semifinals of the first Grand Slam of the season with a four-set victory against Alexander Zverev, in a grueling match, Djokovic blamed the 14-day quarantine that players had to serve in the pre-tournament for that “plague” of injured. In addition, he said that many of his colleagues do not want to continue the season in these conditions and he lined up behind the idea of ​​organizing “bubbles” in the best NBA style for the remainder of 2021.

“What we are seeing is not normal. Generally, the best players are in shape. But now we have Berrettini, Nadal, Sascha (Zverev), Dimitrov me, all with different discomforts and injuries. And obviously it is something that It has to do with this circumstance that we are in. Having to play a Grand Slam right after 14 or 15 days of quarantine is difficult. I am not pointing a finger at anyone nor do I want to sit here complaining, but we have to be honest and realistic: the confinement has an effect on the well-being of the players “, reflected the Serbian.

Djokovic has had an abdominal injury since the third round and played with bandages in the area against Zverev. Photo Brandon Malone / AFP

All players who arrived in Australia in mid-January to play the tournament had to serve two weeks of quarantine as part of the protocol that the organizers agreed with the government of that country. Some as Nole -who stayed in Adelaide at that time, along with other top-, they were able to go out to train five hours a day. Others, those who arrived in Melbourne on flights that tested positive, had to isolate themselves completely in their hotel rooms.

And for four days, everyone must once again respect a strict confinement, with little outside contact and no public in the stands after the government of the Victoria region decreed a new confinement in the face of a coronavirus outbreak.

“For me and for other of the best of the circuit it was not so hard, but for some boys it was very difficult. They were locked in their rooms for two weeks. And that affects mentally, emotionally and physically to anybody. It is not normal for us. Hopefully it’s only temporary. But speaking to a lot of players, most of them just don’t want to go through with the season if we’re going to have to get into 40 before most tournaments, “he said.

Dimitrov suffered in his duel against karatsev due to a sore back, which limited him in the last two sets. Photo AAP Image / Dave Hunt

The Serbian, who is looking for his 18th “big” trophy in Melbourne, said he is waiting for answers from the ATP to know exactly what will happen to the rest of the calendar. “I want to know how we are going to continue after Australia, because if we continue like this it will be negative for the well-being of the tennis players,” he said.

The solution that he welcomes is to build a series of “bubbles” similar to those used by the NBA last year and play several tournaments in the same place for several weeks. Something like what was done in August and September at Flushing Meadows, which hosted the Cincinnati Masters and then the US Open. And also at the start of this season at Melbourne Park, where two ATP 250s, the ATP Cup and three WTA 500s were played in the week before the Oceanic Grand Slam.

“We have to find a way. It could be something like the NBA bubble. I listened to it from several players and I don’t mind discussing ideas of this type. Playing all tournaments in one place on the same surface. Three, four weeks of game and two or three of rest. And to repeat it “, said Djokovic.

Alexander Zverev, who lost in the quarterfinals to Djokovic, also defended the idea of ​​the circuit in “bubbles”. AP Photo / Hamish Blair

Earlier, Zverev had also spoken in favor of that proposal.

“We can’t have a traveling circuit right now. It’s as simple as that. Injuries will keep popping up. There are restrictions from different countries and there may be places I won’t even be able to get into for that reason. I know South American players will have a lot of difficulties in that regard. I think the ATP should analyze the chance of taking a place like Melbourne and organizing multiple tournaments there over several weeks. Overall, in Europe now you can’t play with an audience, so what difference does it make where you play? do the tournaments? “, the German reflected.

And he added: “We can change the background, the name of the city on the court or whatever. I spoke with Novak and also with Vasek Pospisil (NdR: The Serbian and the Canadian were members of the ATP Players Council until last year, before resigning their positions to start a new independent tennis association). The reality is that, as things are, we cannot now have a circuit that travels as usual “.

Last year, the men’s circuit action was suspended for five months due to the pandemic and resumed with a few events, the vast majority behind closed doors. Will the ATP be encouraged to innovate and seek a different solution if the situation does not improve? With Djokovic at the helm, the players seem determined to make their opinions heard.