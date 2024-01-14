Tennis player Novak Djokovic defeated Prizmic and reached the second round of the Australian Open

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

The athlete turned out to be stronger than the Croatian Dino Prizmic with a score of 6:2, 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 6:4. The meeting lasted 4 hours and 1 minute. Djokovic advanced to the second round, where he will play the winner of the match between Australians Alexei Popyrin and Mark Polmans.

After the match, Djokovic praised his opponent. He said that he deserved applause, and was surprised that he was twice as old as Prizhmich.

Thus, the Serbian tennis player began defending his title at the Australian Open. Last year, in the decisive match, he beat the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and became a ten-time champion of the tournament.

Djokovic is the world number one. He won the Grand Slam tournaments 23 times, which is a record.