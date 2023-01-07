The Serbian wins again against the Russian, 6-3 6-4, despite a leg problem in the first set

For a few minutes, there are fears of injury for Djokovic too, after Alcaraz’s renunciation of the Australian Open and the hip problem for Sinner. Nole goes to the locker room with a 5-2 lead in the Adelaide semifinal against Medvedev due to a problem with his left leg after a long stretch. But he comes back great, wins the first set and also takes the second: the Serbian is in the final in the first tournament of 2023. In the challenge for the title he will face Sebastian Korda, who after beating Sinner in the quarterfinals remained on the field just over a set against Nishioka, who retired after losing the first set 7-6.

the match — Djokovic beats Medvedev 6-3 6-4, in one hour and 24 minutes of the game. After the painful defeat in the 2021 US Open final, which prevented him from completing the Grand Slam, Nole has always beaten the Russian: the streak stretches to four successes. The Djoker is decidedly more solid than his opponent, he varies his game more and makes fewer mistakes. The first serve continues to work great: 89% of points won, 31 out of 35. Djokovic’s break in the sixth game of the second set made the difference in the match, with Medvedev having two chances to recover in the following game: the Serbian saves himself with his serve. For the Russian heavy the two double faults that allow the two breaks to the opponent. See also Jai Hindley, Sergio Higuita and Vlasov, trident of fear in the Bora

the words — At the end of the match, Djokovic spoke about the physical problem of the first set: “Nothing serious, otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to continue. I took some anti-inflammatories, I tried to keep the initiative: the key was to get a break, the shorter the match the less I would have problems with my leg. At this point in my life, all matches count, each match is a gift and I try to give my best every time.”

January 7, 2023 (change January 7, 2023 | 2:13 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Djokovic #beats #Medvedev #sets #final #face #Korda