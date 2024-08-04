Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/08/2024 – 15:59

Novak Djokovic completed the Golden Slam of his career when the 37-year-old Serbian battled Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in a magnificent battle in the men’s singles Olympic final at Roland Garros on Sunday (4).

After suffering in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, Djokovic simply did not let the Olympic gold medal that had eluded him for so long slip away, beating the young Spaniard 2-0, 7-6(3) and 7-6(2) in front of a delighted crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Related news:

The number one seed in the men’s Olympic tennis tournament, Djokovic produced one of the best performances of his career to defeat Alcaraz and become just the fifth player to win all four Grand Slam singles titles and the Olympic title.

Neither player took a step back in a fierce contest that lasted 1 hour and 33 minutes in the first set as they fought for control in a series of fascinating games.

Alcaraz conceded in the first tiebreak and when another tiebreak was needed to decide the second set, Djokovic was once again at his best, sealing the victory with a stunning forehand winner down the baseline.

Djokovic roared to the sky and, after shaking Alcaraz’s hand, knelt in the center of the court before climbing into the crowd and being embraced by his family and team.

Alcaraz, 21, who missed out on the Olympic title but won the Roland Garros and Wimbledon trophies this year, was in tears at the end of the match.