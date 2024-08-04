Tennis – Olympic Games – final –

The old king can now rest in peace. Novak Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3) and 7-6(2) in 2h 50m of endless battle in the final of the Games at Roland Garros and at 37 years of age he finally captures the last major title that was missing in his wonderful career. The winner of 24 majors sits on Olympus alongside Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams as the only tennis players in history who boast the four Grand Slam crowns and the Olympic gold. And only the British Josiah Ritchi, in the prehistory of the 1908 Games, surpasses him in longevity among the male singles winners of the Games. His feat is magnified by the size of his rival, the king who is coming. Carlos Alcaraz loses his first major final after winning a US Open, two Wimbledons and a Roland Garros, and who has come close to being the youngest Olympic gold medalist in history among men. This time, history will have to wait because a man with a destiny to his name emerges before him. Paris is witnessing a work of art with a racket.

The first (symbolic) point is played from the changing rooms. It is two in the afternoon and the gladiators appear through a door at the back of the central court. When they exchange the darkness for the sun of the Chatrier, both discover what awaits them. Alcaraz jumps out onto the sand first, and the crowd, who want to see in him a new Nadal, bursts into applause. Djokovic follows him, and this time there are no whistles or reproaches, but rather recognition of a champion who never tires of eating.

The two giants exchange dynamite-filled shots in the opening game. Alcaraz invents a drop shot, a warning that the match will not be just an exchange of cannon shots, but the Serb has the strong arm to squeeze the advantage of the serve. The next stop offers a new scene so far in these Games at Roland Garros. “Nole! Nole!” roars the court with a missile from the Serb, a crosscourt forehand that whistles over the net. “Carlos! Carlos!” others respond after the next point, in favour of the Spaniard. Paris wanted to taste good tennis, no matter which side of the court it came from. And the dish could not be better. What a cool head from the Spaniard for another delicate drop shot when Djokovic enjoyed a return advantage, a trick that he exploits like no one else.

Djokovic, of course, knows all the tricks, and he no longer bites when Alcaraz wants to repeat the maneuver, and he speeds up when he guesses the Spaniard’s wrist game to leave him nailed with a pass. He aims for the corner and the Balkan player wins a 0-40, although there is no surrender possible in front of him. The Spaniard equalizes the game by sharpening his forehand and his serve, Nole protests to the chair umpire. It is only 2-2 but half an hour has already passed, there are so many equal points, the point up or down for each of the two giants. The tension is so great in each play that even the spectator gets tired.

Alcaraz’s ball weighs a hundredweight and flies like a missile. Djokovic struggles to mount the counterattack when the serve is not final and the rally is extended. His arm bends under the hammer of the Murcian. Once again the Spaniard has options to return and once again Nole, the man of a thousand lives, saves himself. Neither one lets up. The match is a delight, the best poster in Roland Garros. Each boxer comes to life when he seems cornered against the ropes, and then brings out the best in his repertoire. Many times he decides by a centimetre, such is the precision of the blows. The ninth game, with 4-4 on the scoreboard, is a match in itself, a suspense film. Alcaraz has five break points and all five are saved by Djokovic, a genius who struggles with a resistance NadalianaYou have to be very strong of spirit to resist the overwhelming force of a tennis player as complete as Alcaraz, who is 16 years younger.

The first set is a marathon that is resolved by sprint. A rise by Alcaraz dies in the net and the Serbian has the ball to take the set on return. The serve saves the Spaniard to reach the tie-breaker. There could not have been any other ending to such a beautiful sequence. Djokovic celebrated, more attentive to the small details and hungry not to let the opportunity slip away.

The same script is repeated in the resumption after the ecstasy. Roland Garros witnesses a collection of great shots and Alcaraz points to his right ear demanding the recognition of the fans after a rush towards the net to gently place the ball on the other side. The equality between the two is so high, so close to the limit, that those points gained with the advantage of the serve are the ones that decide each game. When the point is balanced with a good return, the balance can tip to either side. Alcaraz continues to scrape some opportunity, even if it is to get close to a break option, but Nole comes back and comes back. 37 years old? Nobody would say so. Surely Alcaraz could not believe how that man was capable of squeezing that much of his body, his legs tired from so many battles, his right knee with a protector, to reach all the angles.

The games progress with the same cadence and again the clash that kisses the tie-breaker. The Serbian scores a 2-0 in his favour, and then a 5-2, with a clean right-hand shot. Nole is aggressive in his tennis, and a shot from Alcaraz falls short, just as a backhand goes to the tape. There is Olympus, Novak. Nothing and no one can now take away from him what he has been chasing for so long. After the decisive shot, the king falls to the sand, his hands shaking with emotion, tears in his eyes, the cross drawn on his chest. At last, Nole.

