When he dominated 6-3 and 6-2 with 5-4 in the third set and ball to win the match, no one could imagine that Novak Djokovic would complicate things so much as to have to close his triumph in the fifth set. But Stefanos Tsitsipas drastically raised his level of play, avoided defeat on the fast track, and did not surrender until the fifth set, when the forces abandoned him. The fact is that the Serbian won by 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6 and 6-1 in 3:54 and will play his fifth final of Roland Garros, 27th in the Grand Slam against the tournament master in the last 15 years, Rafa Nadal. The 2016 champion prevented the same thing from happening to him that happened in Paris in 2010, when Austrian Jurgen Melzer beat him back from 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic’s 37th win this season simmered when it looked like it was going to cook in the pressure cooker. It was due to a mixture of the Balkan’s pájara and the Greek’s outburst of pride and fury, a physical marvel that withstood the constant pressure of the world’s number one with a strength that is available to very few, perhaps Nadal, especially on clay. . In a war of aggressiveness and fast tennis, very different from the long exchange match they had played before, in the other semifinal, the Balearic and SchwartzmanNole fearlessly executed 56 winners, four more than Tsitsipas, and made six fewer unforced errors. His sense of control did not translate into a comfortable victory, a factor that may weigh on him relative to the other battle that awaits him in Sunday’s title game.

“Here the favorite is him, it is his home, with all the titles he has won. But in 2015 I beat him in the quarterfinals. It is the biggest challenge you can face in our sport, playing against Nadal on clay and at Roland Garros. I am motivated to try to win “said Djokovic still on the track. In a couple of days you will have the opportunity to try to prove it.

