According to an indiscretion in The Age newspaper, the Victoria state government only wants athletes vaccinated in Melbourne. But the n. 1 looking for the 10th title is a convinced no vax

Novak Djokovic has given up on the Indian Wells Masters 1000, and there are already rumors that he may have already closed his tennis 2021 to relaunch in 2022 starting from the Australian Open. It would not be a wrinkle: Nole has won the first Grand Slam of the year nine times and a tenth seal in the same Grand Slam would be the best way to restart and recover from the disappointment of the missed Grand Slam. But there is one thing: it seems that the government of the State of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, only wants players vaccinated on its territory. It is not yet official, also because, as revealed by The Age newspaper, Tennis Australia is doing everything to persuade the rulers to find a solution that does not require tennis players to immunize themselves.

Djokovic at risk? – Among the diehard no vax of the racket there is certainly the number 1 in the world, who prefers natural medicine, is convinced vegan, and Covid has also already taken it during the tournament he organized, the 2020 Adria Tour. While all the tournaments are slowly returning to take place normally and with the public, in Australia the situation is quite different. The advance of the Delta variant is of great concern to the Melbourne government and this could have severe effects on the tournament. According to Reuters, the state of Victoria has announced that the vaccine will be mandatory for all athletes, without exception and that those who want to compete must present a regular vaccination certificate.

Few vaccinated – The data released at this year’s US Open confirmed a reality: less than half of the top 100 in the world are vaccinated, and in the women’s circuit the situation is similar. Naturally, the organizers of the Australian Open are hoping for an exemption for tennis players which, however, would make the inhabitants of the Melbourne area turn up their noses, who already this year were not enthusiastic about the presence of so many athletes from abroad. The only certainty is that the bubbles will be maintained for the players, much more severe if there was an exemption for the unvaccinated. And at that point, then, it would be the players who would not like to leave for Australia. A real puzzle.

October 3, 2021 (change October 3, 2021 | 09:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.