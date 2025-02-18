After loading the sanction for doping to Jannik Sinner, qualifying it as “insufficient” – the leader the circuit will remain out of the tracks for four months – Novak Djokovic crashed into the ATP 500 of Doha. He did it in the seventeenth and before the Italian Matteo Berrettini, today 35. Rota, 7-6 (4) and 6-2.

The Balkan player, who had been defeated by the German Alexander Zverev (2) in the semifinal of the Australia Open last January, is not at his best at his 37 years and could not arraign even a set to the Roman tennis player . He lost in 1 hour and 35 minutes of the game.

Djokovic had won the four games played so far against Berrettini, who premieres victory against Belgrade, and did not lose in a first round from the Montecarlo Tournament in whipped land in 2022 against Alejandro Davidovich.

However, he is playing the Doha Double Table with the Spanish Fernando Verdasco, who will retire after the tournament, and will play the quarterfinals against the Finn Finn Harri Heliovaara and the British Henry Pattem, second favorites and current champions of the Grand Slam of Melbourne