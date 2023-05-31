Nole after the victory in the first round in Paris: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence!”. The controversy is mounting on social media, he explains: “It is a message of peace, my people are being driven out of the cities, it is not right”. There will be no sanctions, but after the gesture of the Ukrainian Kostyuk, it’s another thorn for the French Slam
Politics enters the tennis court once again and this time at the hands of Novak Djokovic. The Serbian champion, who is chasing Grand Slam number 23 at Roland Garros, caused controversy for the sentence written on the camera at the end of the match – won against Aleksandar Kovacevic – in which he gave his support to the Serbian population in northern Kosovo.
