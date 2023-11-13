There is a trick in tennis and the strongest of all possesses it. It’s the illusion, a dated device but still of great effect. Make people believe that things are uncertain, but instead. He uses it, Djokovic, with greater use than in years of more brazen displays of athletic strength. The outcome is the same: he wins. Except that the opponent feels admitted, close, in the race. Finally, two things reject him and leave him defeated: Nole’s “tennis” ability to match any level of technical difficulty proposed, any tactical complexity required (due to the now complete set of game tools of the most successful tennis player ever) and the psychophysical resistance within the event which makes him an athlete younger than the young, more expert by birth, more dominant due to an extraordinary and (seemingly) indestructible mental construction.