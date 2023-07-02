Last year they gave birth to a spectacular and tight quarter-final, Thursday they trained together on the Central court, Monday they will both take the field on the most important court of Wimbledon. Protagonists Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, increasingly connected to the Championships. And if Nole’s presence on the Center Court was taken for granted, since the reigning champion traditionally inaugurates the Central Court of the All England Club, Sinner’s is confirmation of the status achieved by Jannik worldwide.

Djokovic’s match is scheduled at 2.30 pm Italian time, against the Argentinian Pedro Cachin. This is where the Serbian’s race to aim for his 24th Grand Slam, his eighth Wimbledon triumph (he would reach Federer), his third Major of the year starts. Next it will be Venus Williams’ turn, in the draw with a wild card: the American, who beat Camila Giorgi in Birmingham, will face Elina Svitolina, Ukrainian number 75 in the world. Then, Sinner will follow: Jannik will close the day on the Center Court with the match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, brother of that Francisco who beat him this year at the Internazionali d’Italia.

the other Italians

—

Therefore, Iga Swiatek is relegated to Court 1. The number 1 in the world will take the field at 2 pm, in the first match against Lin Zhu. Next it will be the turn of Nick Kyrgios: last season’s finalist may be the loose cannon of the tournament, but it remains to be understood what his conditions are after his long absence. The Australian will challenge David Goffin in one of the juiciest challenges in the first round, as well as the match between Kenin and Gauff which will close the program on court 1. While the day will be inaugurated by Lorenzo Musetti, on court at 12 on court 14 against Juan Pablo Varillas: the Peruvian took the only precedent, this year in the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires. Three Italian tennis players were also protagonists of the first day: Trevisan with Sorribes Tormo in the second match on court 6, Cocciaretto against Osorio to close the program on Court 7, Stefanini with Kontaveit (in his last career tournament) in the last match on court 15.