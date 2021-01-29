Surprising images that could be seen early this Friday in Adelaide, on the occasion of the presentation of A Day at the Drive, the exhibition in which the best of the male and female rankings participate, with Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty at the head, although finally the Serbian withdrew from the event 15 minutes before the start due to faultsupposedly from blisters on the hands. Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka They are part of a cast that includes Jannik Sinner and sisters Serena and Venus Williams as guests. The fact is that in the presentation, in which some of these tennis players participated, nobody wore a mask and even the protagonists were photographed with fans who did not wear them either. And it is that in South Australia, where the death rate from coronavirus is already zero, its use is not mandatory.

Djokovic, Halep, Serena, Thiem, Sinner, Osaka and Nadal, who did keep the social distance between them during the speeches Together with the politicians of the area, they then approached the fans to sign autographs and attended the local media, in the confidence that neither they are infected nor the population of Adelaide is hardly suffering from the pandemic.

ABC News

“I am delighted to be out. It felt a bit strange, but at the end of the day we are out, we are here to play tennis and we hope to see crowds today and in Melbourne., and bring some good and positive emotions to people, “said Djokovic (in words collected by ABC News) about the end of the lockdown, that the stars lived in the city with members of their team and families, in rooms with terraces and enjoying five free hours to go out to train every day. “These 14 days … there wasn’t a day that I didn’t have someone under the balcony with a Serbian flag, and I want to thank all of them for making staying at the hotel so much easier for me and my team. ” the world’s number one, who went for a ride alone as soon as you leave the hotel. “Here we are, starting another year … I’m excited to be back, “said Nadal, who insisted that” it was difficult to think about tennis in 2020 “because of the pandemic.

Serena and her daughter

“I am very happy that the quarantine is over, because being in a room with a three-year-old girl and being her best friend is definitely difficult, especially after training and exercising, “she said. Serena, who has spent these days with her daughter Olimpia and on Thursday took her to the zoo.