Djokovic and his compliments to Alcaraz: “I had never faced a player like him”

With only 20 years of age and an impeccable game strategy, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz managed to take his first title of the Wimbledon Tournament, after defeating one of the best tennis players in the world: Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic and Alcaraz had never faced each other on grass and although the young Spaniard did not feel so comfortable Playing on the grass, this Sunday he managed to take advantage of the experienced tennis player and was able to lift the cup.

The commitment was registered with a marker of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4., in which the Spaniard took advantage during the last minutes.

Djokovic, at Wimbledon 2023.

And it is that the game of the Spanish tennis player was so impeccable that Djokovic himself said that his style had several elements acquired from professionals such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.



He also referred to that the player is only 20 years old, but he has mental maturity that helped him get the coveted title.

“Carlos is an amazing player. He has abilities that I believe are a key to a successful career”, stated the Serbian tennis player.

Finally, he said that “I had never faced a player like him.”



