Monday, July 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Djokovic and his compliments to Alcaraz: “I had never faced a player like him”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Djokovic and his compliments to Alcaraz: “I had never faced a player like him”

Close


Close

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

The Serbian player lost in the final of the Wimbledon Tournament. Carlos Alcaraz took the win.

With only 20 years of age and an impeccable game strategy, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz managed to take his first title of the Wimbledon Tournament, after defeating one of the best tennis players in the world: Novak Djokovic.

See also  Shakira and Piqué: they filter the reason why the singer advanced a trip to Miami

(We recommend reading: Carlos Alcaraz is unstoppable, he won his first Wimbledon Tournament title).

Djokovic and Alcaraz had never faced each other on grass and although the young Spaniard did not feel so comfortable Playing on the grass, this Sunday he managed to take advantage of the experienced tennis player and was able to lift the cup.

The commitment was registered with a marker of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4., in which the Spaniard took advantage during the last minutes.

Djokovic, at Wimbledon 2023.

And it is that the game of the Spanish tennis player was so impeccable that Djokovic himself said that his style had several elements acquired from professionals such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

(You might be interested in: Carlos Alcaraz: the incredible coincidence with Rafael Nadal’s first Wimbledon).

He also referred to that the player is only 20 years old, but he has mental maturity that helped him get the coveted title.

“Carlos is an amazing player. He has abilities that I believe are a key to a successful career”, stated the Serbian tennis player.

See also  Unusual! These are the millionaire salaries of Cristiano, Benzema and Kanté in Arabia

Finally, he said that “I had never faced a player like him.”

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Djokovic #compliments #Alcaraz #faced #player

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
For this SPECTACULAR image of Loreto Peralta they tell her in networks that she should have been ‘Barbie’

For this SPECTACULAR image of Loreto Peralta they tell her in networks that she should have been 'Barbie'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result