World’s number one, Novak Djokovic, He has resigned from the Miami Masters 1,000, the first of the season, to “stay at home this time, with his” family “, as explained this Friday in a brief message through social networks. The Serbian tennis player will not be at the American event to be held from March 22 to April 4. “Dear fans, I am very sorry to announce that this year I will not travel to Miami to compete. I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family,” said ‘Nole’.

“With all the restrictions, I need to find a balance in my time on tour and at home. I hope to be back next year! “added Djokovic, who has six titles in Miami (the last in 2016) and leads the tournament’s historic record alongside André Agassi. The loss of the Belgrade player is not the first of importance that the tournament has. Last Tuesday the Spaniard Rafa Nadal also announced that he would not contest the contest to “focus completely for the clay court season.”