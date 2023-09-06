Nothing to do for the American who yields 3-0. For Nole it is the seed number 13 at the Us Open. Find the winner between Tiafoe and Shelton

Joseph DiGiovanni

How a hurricane Novak Djokovic hits Taylor Fritz, silences Arthur Ashe (all with the American number 1) and scrambles the number 9 seed, taking his thirteenth career semifinal at the US Open and number 47 at Grand Slam level . Nole is absolutely unplayable for Fritz, who loses the eighth match out of 8 against the Serbian and does so without ever being in the match, as in almost all the previous ones. It ends 6-1 6-4 6-4 for Novak, who wins in two hours and 35 minutes.

THE RACE — Fritz's dilemma against Nole is understood in the first set: a partial in which Djokovic almost never manages to put the first on the court, commits several double faults, shoots the second very slowly and constantly looks at his corner for advice. Despite this it ends 6-1 for the Serbian, who always breaks his opponent's serve. Fritz is disastrous with his backhand and doesn't score with his forehand, which should be his best shot. To close the set Nole even brings out the ace from second, putting an end to his problems in serve. The crucial junction of the second set is the fourth game: at 2-1 with break in favour, Djokovic cancels 4 balls of the counter-break and practically gives the final blow to Fritz. Nole keeps the lead, gets up to serve and closes 6-4 without problems.

EPILOGUE — Taylor's best set is undoubtedly the third: the American awakens Arthur Ashe when at 3-2 in favor he gets two break points. Djokovic annuls them, yelling in the face of the public and putting in 4 consecutive points, which smack of definitive condemnation for Fritz. In fact, in the next game Nole finds the break that can be worth a match point: two wrong backhands in a row for Taylor and a raised fist in front of the audience for the Serbian, who charges. It all seems over, but Fritz gets back 40-15 on his opponent's serve: Djoker cancels again, but the American gets another break point, this time transformed. Nole kicks out two people from the audience who had distracted him on the point before the break and gets booed by New York. A normal player would get confused, Djokovic obviously becomes even stronger. Break at 15 and game over, because Nole holds service (again canceling a break point) and also closes the third set 6-4 thanks to the second match point.