Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet again six months after the final they starred in at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This time it will be in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2025, the only major event the Murcian has left to conquer.

“I’m not going to say that I particularly want to play with Djokovic in the quarterfinals of a major, I’m not going to lie. It’s not that I’m afraid. But it is true that if you want to be the best you have to beat the best or the best. When you get to the quarterfinals each round is a battle. I like to have big battles and play against the best. I have always said that if you want to win and be the best you have to beat the best or the best,” Alcaraz explained at a press conference.

The Murcian does not hide the challenge of dethroning in Australia the twenty-four-time Grand Slam champion and the only survivor of the historic big three of tennis (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic).

The Serbian refuses to give in to the push of Sinner or Alcaraz, with whom he looks set to have more duels for history. If his confrontations with Nadal were legendary, it points to a clash of interests of a similar type.





Read also

Sergio Heredia

At 37 years old, Djokovic intends to extend his reign in Melbourne, where he has won the crown up to ten times. “He is a very dynamic and explosive player. Incredibly talented. A charismatic player. It’s great to see; It’s not so good to play against him. I look forward to it. I think that when the draw came out, many people were looking forward to a possible confrontation between us in the quarterfinals. So here we are,” said the Balkan tennis player.

The last confrontation between the two took place in the final of the Paris Olympic Games, with Djokovic winning 7-6, 7-6. The general balance also favors him (4-3). Alcaraz will have another challenge ahead of him, in addition to advancing in Australia: beating him on a hard court.

Schedule and where to watch the quarterfinal match between Djokovic and Alcaraz of the Australian Open on TV



The last time the two tennis players faced each other was in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Claudia Greco / Reuters

The Australian Open quarterfinal match between Djokovic and Alcaraz will be played this Tuesday, January 21, in the second round of the night session in Melbourne, starting at 10:10 (Spanish time). The meeting can be seen on television in Eurosport and Max and it can also be followed live through the website of The Vanguard.