Land of conquest or no man’s land? Or maybe middle ground. In short, the clay court season could never give new structures to the world rankings as this year, effectively accelerating the handover between the new generation and that of the phenomenal. The Big 4 have become 3 for a few years now, since Andy Murray with his metal hip was no longer able to keep up with the grown-ups, then they dropped to the Big 2 with Roger Federer’s retirement, and now, with Nadal who still can’t get back on his favorite terrain, only Novak Djokovic remains to defend the empire of cannibals.