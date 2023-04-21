Now it’s red alert. A nervous, tired, aching and struggling Novak Djokovic badly loses the quarterfinal of the ATP 250 in Banja Luka, Bosnia, in the tournament owned and managed by his family, against compatriot Lajovic, in straight sets 6-4 7-6 (6).

sos djokovic

—

Beyond the performance, enormously below Djokovic’s standards, the trend of the tie break would suffice to describe the match: Nole was leading 6-3, with three set points available, when he lost five points in a row by saying goodbye tournament and match. The elbow certainly doesn’t help and perhaps the injury is worse than what he himself had believed at first, but in general Djokovic seemed nervous too, with a racket thrown at the crowd who even gave it back to him. In short, in view of Madrid, Rome and Paris, the 22-time Grand Slam winner and world number one is not looking good at all. Indeed, he would not be surprised if at least one of these appointments a lump sum arrived, like Nadal in Madrid. At the Internationals he would have to defend the success of 2022, and with Alcaraz lurking, the choice could fall on Italy.