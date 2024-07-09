Djokovic vs Wimbledon crowd after victory over Rune. Nole’s controversial ‘Buuuuuonnight’

“To all the fans who showed respect and stayed tonight, I send my heartfelt thanks. And to all those who chose to disrespect the players and in this case me, I say ‘good night'” (“Gooooood night”), Novak Djokovic’s words imitating the boo which he felt during the match he won (clearly against Holger Rune in the round of 16 (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) which qualified him for the next round against Australian Alex De Minaur. For Nole, it will be the fifteenth quarter-final of his career at the Championships (only Federer has done better with 18 and he is number 60 in the majors) which he has won 7 times (24 triumphs in the Slams).

“I hope those fans were making that noise to emphasize the U in Rune and not to disrespect you,” the interviewer said, but Djokovic stuck to his guns. “I don’t accept it, no, no. I know they were doing it for Rune, but it was also an excuse to boo me. Listen to me, I’ve been on the tour for over 20 years, trust me, I know all the tricks. But that’s okay, I focus on the fans who paid for the ticket and who are able to respect the players. I’ve played in much more hostile environments, you can’t scratch me”. the Serbian world number 2 left the centre court at Wimbledon visibly annoyed towards that part of the crowd that had “disrespected” him.



unreal from djokovic pic.twitter.com/epilhdWOKh — Oscar Pearson (@oscarjpearson) July 8, 2024

