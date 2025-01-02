Novak Djokovic (37) has started his 2025 season at the ATP 250 in Brisbane, in which he has already won two matches with Andy Murray as coach. First, the Serbian beat the Australian Rinky Hijikata by a double 6-3 in the round of 32 and this time he repeated the score to eliminate Gael Monfils and reach the quarterfinals of the Australian tournament.

The two have faced each other no more and no less than 20 times, with 20 victories for the winner of 24 Grand Slams. The world number 55 has managed to snatch sets in several matches, but has never managed to tip the balance in his favor. If we take a look at the statistics of the ‘Big Three’, this figure is comparable to Nadal’s 18-0 against Gasquet or Federer’s 17-0 against Youzhny and Ferrer.

The tennis player from Belgrade has taken the lead from the first minute of the match, reaching the break in the fourth game after saving an opportunity by ‘La Monf’. In the rest of the set, each player has successfully held his serves, finally culminating in a 6-3 for ‘Nole’.

In the second set, Djokovic once again broke Monfils’ serve early. Specifically, it was in the third game and, since then, each player has taken their turns of serve until the Serbian has achieved his second break to definitively close the duel by a double 6-3.

The Balkan also played two doubles matches this week, partnering with the controversial Nick Kyrgios. Their first match was won against Erler and Mies, but they lost in a tight match against specialists in the field Mektic and Venus.

