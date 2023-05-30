It is Pentecost Monday, a holiday in France, and the sun these days is accompanied by gusts of wind that at times dirty the neat practice of Novak Djokovic. The Serb controls the situation, but he doesn’t like some details. For example, that for the fifth time the whistle blows when the ball touches the tape in the serve. “It’s incredible!” laments the man from Belgrade, who suffered a slight slip in the third set – without any consequence; 6-3, 6-2 and 7-6(1) to Aleksandar Kovacevic– and he becomes ugly: “I have lost my concentration a bit and at these levels you can’t give anything away, but the sensations have been good in general”.

Djokovic, 36, retains the same serious face he wore at the tournament preview. He considers that the ball has not touched the upper zone of the net and argues with the referee, while a whistle is emitted from the stands that he does not quite understand. He goes back to the service line and resigns himself; he then raises three choices of break and spits out a scream that comes to say here I amin search of 23, that number that would allow him to break a tie with Rafael Nadal and would elevate him to the top of his sport completely alone, now without companions and with the possibility of increasing the harvest between now and the end of the course.

“I’m happy with my level, although you can always play better,” concludes the winner at the foot of the court, quoted with the Hungarian Martin Fucsovics on Wednesday and who, before retiring to the locker room, stamps a political message on the camera: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia: enough violence”. Nole does it in a context of hostility as a result of the escalation of tension in northern Kosovo, after NATO on Monday increased the deployment of its peace support force (Kosovo Force or KFOR) in four municipalities in the north of the country where there has been an increase in riots and violence since Friday, according to a report Maria R. Sahuquillo.

Already in the conference room, the 22-major champion answers three questions in English, only tennis, until he attends to the special envoys of his country and elaborates, according to the portal Tennis Majors. “I am not a politician and I have no intention of entering into a political debate, but this issue is very sensitive and as a Serb, everything that is happening in Kosovo hurts me a lot,” she introduces. “It’s the least I could do. As a public figure, no matter what field, I feel a responsibility to convey my support, especially as the son of a man born in Kosovo. I don’t know what the future holds for the Serbian people and for Kosovo, but it is necessary to show support and show unity in this kind of situation”, he continues.

“My position is clear: I am against wars, violence and any type of conflict, as I have always stated publicly. I feel empathy for everyone, but the situation in Kosovo [declarado independiente desde 2008, aunque no reconocido por España] it is a precedent in international law… I am very sorry for the situation we find ourselves in: Kosovo is our cornerstone, our bulwark, our most important monasteries are there…”, continued the tennis player, who during the last Open in Australia had to deal with a thorny political episode after his father posed with supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Melbourne headquarters.

Organization neutrality

Asked if the Roland Garros organization has contacted him about the message or if he foresees some kind of punishment, Djokovic affirms that “it has not been the case until now” and that he hopes it “will continue to be so”. Consulted by the Reuters agency, the French Tennis Federation (FFT), organizer of the major Parisian, specifies that “there are no official Grand Slam rules about what players can or cannot say” and that “he will not make any statement or take any position on this matter.” In any case, the current number three in the ATP does not back down a single step: “I don’t know what will happen. I have heard that there have been many objections on social networks, if they are going to punish me … But I do not hold back, I would do it again ”.

The crisis these days is the most intense this year. There have been clashes between the Kosovar Serb demonstrators and the soldiers of the Atlantic Alliance in the town of Zvecan (7,300 inhabitants). There are at least 50 protesters and 25 wounded soldiers, according to local press reports and witnesses on the ground, who speak of the use of tear gas, as the crisis between the minority Serb citizens and the majority Albanian authorities of the country. Russia, with close ties to Serbia, has charged again this Monday against the West, whom it blames for the escalation.

It is not the first time that Djokovic – married to the Serbian Jelena Ristic since 2014 and father of two children – has spoken out about the Kosovo conflict. In 2008, after winning his first major, in Australia, the Belgrade tennis player already claimed through a video that “Kosovo is Serbia and will continue to be Serbia.”

THE TERRESTRIAL CALVARY OF ALIASSIME AC | Paris Before Djokovic signed his first victory, the first bell of this edition resounded. Relative surprise, actually. He is not going through a good moment Felix Auger-Aliassime, tenth seed and already out of the draw; Diminished by stomach problems, he gave way to Fabio Fognini (6-4, 6-4 and 6-3) and sealed a tour dotted with setbacks and bad results. “I felt cramps, I couldn’t move,” argued the Canadian, who last year led Nadal to the fifth set in the round of 16 of the tournament. On this occasion, his track record is summed up in slaps: first round in the Madrid Masters, first in Rome and a second in Lyon, where he had to leave due to a shoulder ailment. Tutored by Fréderic Fontang and episodically by Toni Nadal, the young man from Montreal has not taken off this season. At 22 years old, he has four titles and great potential, but he hasn’t quite settled down in the top-10, from which he leaves after this last stumble. The 2021 US Open semifinals are his most creditable record in a major.

