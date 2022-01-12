Novak Djokovic, this Wednesday, January 12, in Melbourne, Australia, during a training session. JAMES ROSS (EFE)

The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, admitted on Wednesday to having committed “human errors” in the documents to enter Australia, although he blamed his representative and attend an interview with L’Equipe despite knowing his positive for covid-19.

“I felt compelled to go to the interview with L’Equipe not to leave the journalist lying down, but I kept social distance and a mask all the time, except during the photographs. Returning home, I isolated myself and reflected. I made a mistake in my judgment and I admit that I had to postpone the appointment, “said the athlete in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

Djokovic assures that he underwent a test to detect covid-19 on December 16, the result of which he learned a day later and after attending an event with minors while the interview was on the 18.

The Australian Government continues to consider his possible visa cancellation and subsequent deportation despite the fact that the tennis player is already training in Melbourne for the Australian Open that will begin on January 17.

The tennis number one was confined in a hotel room in Melbourne because his visa had been canceled for failing to comply with the health regulations that required his proof of vaccination. Djokovic, who rejects the immunization, presented a medical exemption, but last Monday a judge overturned the cancellation of the visa. The reason that motivated the magistrate to make the decision to release the tennis player was, basically, that the agents who interrogated him after disembarking in the country did not give him the time that they had initially promised to be able to present his argument.

