With the machine mode activated, Novak Djokovic added his 70th victory at Roland Garros this Thursday, with which he equals Roger Federer in second place on the historical list, only behind the king of the earth, Rafa Nadal, and his 95 triumphs. The Serbian ruthlessly executed the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis (6-1, 6-2 and 6-3) in 1h: 23, the fastest match of the tournament so far with Carballés-Johnson in the first round. In the third, he will play against the Colombian De Galán or the American Sandgren.

Djokovic settled the commitment with a performance of surgical precision, his shots were almost perfect, such as his balanced numbers, 25 winners and 14 unforced errors, when his rival, curiously, did the same but in reverse, 14 and 25. The Balkan only he lost two points with first serves, for an impressive 95% (36/38) and thus he hardly had to visit the net. I said, a robot.

Results and schedule.